Sinestro and Alan Scott will also be there

HBO Max has finally released the first details on Green Lantern, awaited series focused on the famous DC superhero developed by Greg Berlanti and Geoff Johns.

As reported by the Hollywood Reporter, the streaming service has scelto come showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith, author of the popular novels The legend of the vampire hunter e Pride prejudice and zombies (and the repetitive film adaptations) and co-writer of Lego Batman – The Movie. Grahame-Smith will write the pilot episode four-handed with Arrowverse architect Marc Guggenheim.

Comprised of 10 one-hour episodes, the series is described as “a saga spanning decades and galaxies” and will present several Green Lanterns, the space police officers who guard the known and unknown space of the universe. The show will follow Earth-bound Lanterns such as Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, and Alan Scott (no mention of Hal Jordan, John Stewart or Kyle Rayner), and more confirmed the presence of a Claim and Kilowog.

According to the site, Green Lantern could go into production as early as mid-2021.

In the meantime, we remind you that Green Lantern is not the only DC title in the works at HBO Max. The streaming service of the Warner house has in fact already set up several projects including a series on the Justice League Dark produced by JJ Abrams and the show spins -off of The Batman and The Suicide Squad.