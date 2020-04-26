Sinaloan groups stand in solidarity with those who need it most

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In difficult moments, Mexicans have shown solidarity and dedication. And today, with the Covid-19 coronavirus quarantine, it has been no exception.

Many people have been left without work before the closing of companies to prevent the spread of the virus, and among them, also the musicians.

Dare to cooperate with what they can and not only fellow musicians, but the citizen in general who wants to help and does not know how to channel aid, they are waiting for you here. published by

Julio Preciado in

Thursday, April 16, 2020

In solidarity. Given this situation, in addition to various associations and citizens in general, soloists and leaders of various bands in Mazatlán have joined to donate pantries to the Musicians Union. Others prepared food to offer to hospital workers, while others have made donations in some campaigns or to the Food Bank of this port.

Julio Preciado. Known for always being present with donations for students, mothers and more, the singer was one of the first to go to the Musicians Union of this port to deliver pantries for his colleagues who are not having a great time right now, and invited more union members to donate.

"Given the situation we are going through, I address this message to fellow musicians to cooperate with the Musicians Union to donate pantries," said "El Gigante de la Banda."

Armando Celis. The leader and vocalist of the band Los Sebastianes, together with his bandmates, came to the Mazatlán Musicians Union to offer groceries made up of basic products.

Likewise, he asked more members of the Mexican regional and the general public to donate.

Alfonso Lizárraga. The band leader El Recodo was not far behind and through his social networks he shared the flyer of the Mazatlán Share initiative, to which, he said, he already contributed, and invited his followers to do the same, either by donating medical supplies or products from the basic basket for the Food Bank of Mazatlán.

Luis Ángel Franco. The singer known as “El Flaco” started to work together with his family to prepare some delicious cakes that were later presented to doctors and health personnel who are working in these difficult times of health contingency.

>

Through Instagram and Facebook, he said that his donation was a way of thanking those people who are facing the coronavirus. In addition, on his way to the hospitals where he left the cakes, he met various musicians who are playing on cruises of various avenues of Mazatlán, so he asked that the citizens support them too, because in the absence of events, many of them are out of work and unable to provide for their families.