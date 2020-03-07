Sinaloa Paty Christmas "reveals" secrets Illuminatis and MK Ultra

Share it:

The actress Paty Christmas, originally from Sinaloa, again gives something to talk about in her social networks with unexpected statements. He previously said on Twitter that coronavirus disease is a government strategy to implement fear in the population.

Now, Paty Navidad, who is also a singer, says that there are secrets of hidden groups and mentions a CIA project that did exist. He says there are secrets of foreign governments and hidden societies.

Christmas quotes that through programming or mental manipulation, certain groups want to control the population.

The goal is to create mentally controlled slaves through trauma, torture, drugs, satanic rituals, creating multiple personalities according to the interests of the N.O.M., "writes the beautiful actress on Twitter.

Paty, who at the beginning of her acting career acted in soap operas such as Poor Relatives and Maria Mercedes, mentions that the plan deals with victims who are subjected to torture processes with drugs and music.

Spiritual exercises, movie scripts, novels, the bible, among other objects, in order to eliminate their personalities. "

And at the end of these tortures, the victims get another personality; Regarding children it is different. To them, after torturing them, they are reclassified ", also mentions Christmas.

After these tortures, according to Christmas, the victims would be programmed with new personalities, including children who are subjected to torture, after which they are reclassified and use “attractive and very intelligent” infants.

According to information in different news portals, the MK Ultra project did exist, and was funded by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the United States, between the years of 1950 and 1960.

Christmas was part of the telenovela in 2019 for loving without law, which was broadcast on Televisa channel 2 and where he shared work with Ana Brenda Contreras and David Zepeda, among other actors.