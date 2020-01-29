Sinaloa band pays tribute to Kobe Bryant at Staples Center

Share it:

Los Angeles California.- Kobe Bryant was already a legend in life; His unexpected death with his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a fatal helicopter accident in the city of Calabasas has left immense pain in millions of people.

After making this sad news known, basketball fans and especially fans of the former NBA star, have gathered on the outskirts of the Staples Center, which was the home of Kobe Bryant in 17 of his 20 seasons in the NBA with the Lakers, to pay tribute to the legendary player with flowers, candles and emotional messages. Last night Tuesday, Empire Band, a group of the Mexican Regional, held an emotional tribute.

Kobe Bryant was very dear to the Latino community. Banda Empire (based in Los Angeles) honored the NBA legend with a live show outside the Staples Center. One of the songs they performed was "The Fist of Earth" by Don Antonio Aguilar. "With all due respect to Kobe Bryant," said the Mexican Regional group in his post on Instagram.

Other songs as part of his musical tribute to the NBA star was "Bury me with the band."

Kobe, his daughter Gianna and the other people who were in the helicopter, lost their lives the morning of last Sunday, January 26, 2020, a few hours before the Grammy Awards ceremony will take place at the Staples Center. Alicia Keys, who was the hostess of the night, commented: "We all felt a crazy sadness at this time, early today, Los Angeles, the United States and the whole world lost a hero."

We are literally standing here with a broken heart, in the house that Kobe Bryant built.

