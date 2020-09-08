SiN Reloaded: announced the remastered of the shooter released in 1998

Share it:

3D Realms announced SiN Reloaded, remastered version of the homonymous first person shooter released on PC in 1998 and ready to return to Steam in 2021 thanks to the work of Nightdive Studios, Slipgate Ironworks and Ritual Entertainment.

SiN Reloaded è “a completely remastered experience of the classic 1998 FPS, made with the Quake II graphics engine and which has been so successful on PC. “ The re-release is based on the KEX engine and includes not only the original game but also the Wages of SiN expansion and the Gold 2020 Update which fixes some bugs and technical problems.

Other news concern the presence of models and textures in high definition, restoration of originally censored assets, support for Wide and Ultra Wide resolutions, compatibility with controllers and multiplayer modes such as Deathmatch and Capture The Flag.

The launch is currently set for a generic 2021, only on PC and only via Steam, no conversions have been announced for other current and future generation platforms. At the opening you will find the first trailer of SiN Reloaded, a video that allows you to take a look at the technical sector and the gameplay of this classic FPS in a remastered version.