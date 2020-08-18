Sin City: Eva Green's nudes were so shocking they caused marketing problems!

Share it:

Back on TV tonight Sin City: A Woman To Kill For, the director's second foray Robert Rodriguez in the pulp-noir world created by the cartoonist Frank Miller.

Generally considered less than the first episode, A woman to kill for can boast an even bigger and richer cast that includes, among many others, too Mickey Rourke, Jessica Alba, Rosario Dawson, Jaime King, Bruce Willis, Josh Brolin, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Lady Gaga and Eva Green: and the latter, which played the part of an anthology femme fatale, represents the focus of our article today.

In fact, his sensational nudes were so extensive and shocking which created some marketing problems for the production: a promotional poster became particularly famous in which, through the lace petticoat worn by the character, a nipple of the actress's breast was shown. Considered too bold for advertising censorship, it was banned by the MPAA, something that Green just didn't go down on.

"I wasn't actually naked in the poster, and that's what I find a bit strange"he told Variety."For me that story was just a lot of ado about nothing. In the world of cinema, things come out much more violent and graphic than that poster, which in comparison was very little stuff. I wasn't even naked, like I said. It was more of a suggested nudity. That poster was really sexy, actually. It is quite beautiful. If it's shocking to people, I just don't know what to do or say about it. I don't want to upset anyone. I don't want to be seen as just a femme fatale. I wish people had a little more imagination."

In reality, things did not go very well with the film once it was released, and they continue to go wrong even today: in 2018 Robert Rodriguez was sued for breaking the budget, while this year the producer sued Frank Miller for the beauty. of 25 million dollars!