 Simu Liu responds to recent rumors about Shang-Chi and talks about his training

A lot of rumors are being heard these days about the filming of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”. In fact it has even been claimed that filming had already begun in Singapore, one of the film's already confirmed locations. This January the shooting of the film would begin, but it seems that they would not be as soon as it has been said, since Simu Liu, protagonist of the film, has responded via stories Instagram that has not yet started shooting the movie.

The actor used social networks to address these rumors that are playing in the movie, to indicate that the rumors are just that, rumors, and that we do not believe everything we read. He also denies that he is already in Singapore for the filming of the film, and he does so with a video joking about 12 musical numbers that they are going to do and that he has been training and preparing tap and jazz for four months. He also jokes that he is in Singapore right now, but he cannot confirm or deny that he is joking. Basically we are facing a direct message for fans that reflects the great interest in the project.

In another interview with Enroute they asked him about his physical preparation for paper, and also does not reveal too much, beyond commenting on what type of workouts you are doing:

I cannot say much about the preparation, except that there are two components: physical strength training, conditioning and bodybuilding; and make sure my martial arts training is up to par. My favorite type of exercise is sports because I hate being on the treadmill for hours. I play basketball, volleyball and table tennis. The excitement of the competition allows me to press my body beyond what I would do in a gym.

