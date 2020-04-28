 Simu Liu and Awkwafina on video from the filming set of the movie Shang-Chi

Share it:

Yesterday evening, like we already advance on our Twitter, a video that supposedly came from before the great stoppage of all the productions due to the pandemic, jumped onto the Internet.

It would be a video of the filming of the film "Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings", because they got to start rolling, although the truth is that they did not advance too much. In it, we could see the protagonist Simu Liu and Awkwafina, in civilian clothes, arriving together at what is said to be a hidden headquarters of a corporation.

The material does not reveal much, in fact there would be almost no certainty that the video corresponds to the Marvel Studios film, but it makes clear that there would be a criminal underworld of the film, something very much from the world of bullets, where Shang Chi has fought against criminal and terrorist organizations to clean the streets of their country.

@GraceRandolph Set footage from Shang Chi filming in Syd Australia, before Corona Virus. Seem to have Simu and Akwafina characters arriving at what seemed to be a “night club / hidden corporation facility” in China. #shangchi #bts #marvel #mcu pic.twitter.com/yReOiQAR8Z – chuckbass (@charlesbassf) April 27, 2020

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton from a script by David Callaham, the film stars Simu Liu as the titular hero Shang Chi. Awkwafina will be playing an undisclosed role, but given the actress' growing fame, she may have a leading role in the film. Recall that this film will reintroduce the Mandarin, but this time a version more faithful to the comics, correcting what was seen in "Iron Man 3". The film will be released on May 7, 2021.