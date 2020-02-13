Simone Johnson, Daughter of The Rock, in WWE

Share it:

Simone johnson, daughter of the gigantic international star Dwayne johnson, he will follow in the footsteps of his father (and his grandfather (and his great grandfather)) and has just entered the hard WWE Performance Center to try your luck in the world of wrestling.

"It means the world to me … Knowing that my family has such a personal connection to the fight is really special for me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to fight, but to continue with that legacy., ”Simone said about his future.

Entering the WWE Performance Center allows you to train with the best and access tests to be part of the real show, but does not guarantee a flat on the circuit of the wrestling more ambitious

"For the little girl who fell in love with wrestling and was determined to make this dream come true, this is for you”, Comments on Twitter. "I am more than grateful for this opportunity and ready to take it. Let's do it"

"Simone Johnson's unbridled passion and incredible momentum have earned him that coveted training with elite athletes from around the world at WWE Performance Center”, He says in a statement Paul "Triple H" Levesque, current executive vice president of the WWE. "Simone now not only has the opportunity to cultivate and show his passion for WWE within the Performance Center, but will also continue the tradition of his incredible family lineage while creating his own success as the first WWE fourth generation superstar"

After Peter "High Chief" Maivia, Rocky johnson Y Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, the turn of Simone johnson.