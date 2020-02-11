Simone Johnson, daughter of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson signs for WWE at 18

Share it:

Through a new statement the WWE He has announced that Simone Johnson, daughter of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dany Garcia, has sasaplanded with the company to begin training and follow in his family's footsteps in the competition.

"It is a world for me. Knowing that my family has such a personal connection with wrestling is really special for me and I feel grateful to have this opportunity, not only to fight, but to bear their legacy.".

The organization mentions that the fighter will have the opportunity to train with some of the world's greatest athletes at the WWE Performance Center. "Simone will not only have the opportunity to cultivate and show his passion for WWE, but also to continue his family's tradition at WWE at the Performance Center".

The fighter will be the first of the fourth generation in WWE history, as no competitor has a legacy as long as she has in this discipline. Among their trainers are coaches Matt Bloom and Sara Amato.

Simone has in his family great legends like Peter Maivia and Rocky Johnson, not to mention his father, who in addition to one of the great modern icons of the WWE is also one of the most sought-after actors in action cinema today.

In the future, we will surely see Simone starring in great moments in the history of wrestling, making his predecessors proud to see his legacy alive thanks to her.

Who knows if in the future he will also make the leap to Hollywood to finish closing the circle. Seeing her in a future Fast & Furious spinoff would be a dream for those who feel a special affection for the Rock family, who has managed to gain the affection of the spectators with something more than their superhuman muscles.