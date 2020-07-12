Simone Biles spoke about Larry Nassar's sexual abuse: "I slept a lot, it was the closest thing to death without harming me"

Share it:

Simone Biles talks about the sexual abuse of Dr. Larry Nassar (EFE)



They are believed to be more than 350 women they were abused by the doctor Larry nassar, who in January 2018 received a life sentence for sexually abusing dozens of young gymnasts in U.S. Among them are several of the best athletes in the country, such as Simone Biles, who returned to talk about that ordeal.

In an interview for the magazine Vogue, Biles he told of the "Abuses suffered" by Nassar And she gave some shocking details about what she lived through later: “I was very depressed. I slept a lot because, for me, it was the closest thing to death without harming me. Was a escape from all my thoughts, of the world, of what was happening. ”

The athlete of 23 years, four-time Olympic champion and winner of 19 titles world, commented in his dialogue the famous American fashion magazine who realized that Larry nassar he had abused her after the support of his former teammate Maggie Nichols, who was also a victim of abuse.

"When I read what Maggie said it was a hard blow for me, because I realized that I had suffered the same treatment"Biles said, referring to who is now the protagonist of a recent documentary called tle Athlete A ', which details the sexual abuse scandal.

In this documentary, it is alleged that USA Gymnastics ignored Nassar's sexual abuse, despite the gymnasts reporting the doctor's misconduct. It further suggests that the governing body was more interested in make profits that in the well-being of your athletes.

In fact, Simone Biles She has been very critical of her federation and the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) and is part of some 140 athletes who have recently filed a complaint with both organizations.

So much USA gymnastics how USOPC They have tried to avoid being responsible for not stopping Nassar's abuse, and the federation offered a deal of approximately USD 200 million to plaintiffs on the condition that USOPC be released from any liability. The offer was rejected and Biles He criticized both organizations for that proposal.

On the other hand, on the postponement of the Olympic Games of Tokyo 2020Simone Biles said that "it was broken" because that meant one more year with USA Gymnastics. "I cried and thought I could not bear to spend another year at USA Gymnastics," said the multi-champion.

