Simeone: "Zidane is the ideal coach for Real Madrid"

The coach of Atlético de Madrid, Diego Pablo SimeoneHe has said that the league derby against Real Madrid on Saturday will be a meeting in which the "quality of details and intelligence", in addition to assessing "the good defensive moment" of his rival, whom he hopes to "be able to harm."

"The opponent has grown a lot in the defensive side of this last leg of the League and he looks very strong in that situation. We do not know how you can play because they have many variants in attack that allow them to play with different players. What is clear is that it will be a match in which the quality of details and intelligence will have a lot of dominance, "said the 'Cholo' in a press conference.

The Argentine coach did not want to compare his team with Real Madrid, against the bad moment of the mattress set that accumulates four games without winning, and said he hopes to "show in the match everything worked in training" during this week. "We want to find an encounter in which we think we can hurt "he stressed.

In this regard, he defended himself from criticism of his work, noting that the only situation that depends on him is "to prepare and make a great game." "We do not look or listen to other situations. We think about the game, what we can find, about the rest we can not handle anything," he said.

"I go with the illusion that I always go to the Bernabéu. I believe that in life you choose how you want to live, you choose to live with encouragement or discouragement and I choose with encouragement. Circumstances often generate difficulties, but for difficulties there are opportunities and I live like this, "he said.

In addition, in front of the statements by the rival coach, Zinedine Zidane, who recognized the Argentine coach as "one of the best" on Friday, he "returned the message" and praised "the quality and ability" of the Madrid coach. "It's always nice that a quality colleague like Zidane thinks in this way about me," he said.

"He is an ideal coach for Real Madrid, he has the hierarchy, ability and tranquility to show on the field with his players what he feels. He did it at the time, left the club, then returned and returned to compete as he had left, and that speaks of capacity, quality and being well surrounded, "he acknowledged.

"I LIKE THE CARRASCO WINS TO COME A LOT"

In addition, he said that, if conditions permit, the new reinforcement of the mattress set, the Yannick Carrasco end, will play at the Bernabéu, highlighting the "commitment and illusion" of the Belgian for wanting to play with Atlético. "I ask you to come with the same commitment as we have spoken on the phone several times," he said.

"I really liked your desire to come to Atleti. When you find a player who has that desire, it is an important step for what can happen next. His arrival makes us very happy, he really wants to be here and those people are the ones who generate what we always had; a commitment, in addition to the talent that can bring us in attack, "he said.

In this sense, the Argentine coach said that "there are still hours left" for the end of the winter market, considering that "everything can happen." "Again, everything that happens, happens as a result of what we have talked about and the conditions that the club can handle. First there is the club and then there is everything else, and that we do not handle," he concluded.