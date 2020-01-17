Simeone: "We are waiting for Joao Félix"

Joao Felix has been discussed after his poor performance in the Spain Supercup, in which Atlético de Madrid he fell against Real Madrid in the penalty shootout in a match in which the Portuguese contributed little.

The great signing of the rojiblancos this season, which arrived at the club after the departure of Antoine Griezmann and with an investment of more than 120 million euros, this year has only achieved two goals in the league. Diego Pablo Simeone has recognized this Friday that the team is "waiting" to "lend an important hand in the second round" of the championship.

"Joao Felix is ​​only 20 years old. You have to be strong, happy, cheerful, excited, he plays at Atlético de Madrid, he has an important future and we are waiting for him to give us an important hand in the second round, "said Simeone insisting that the player has" a huge talent and fantastic conditions. "

Simeone has assured that he trusts "absolutely" in the player and that he hopes that all the "experiences" he is living in this new stage at Atlético de Madrid will help him "strengthen and grow day by day".

The red of Valverde

To questions of the journalists, the technician has referred again to the action of Fede Valverde which was key in the achievement of the Spanish Super Cup by the Real Madrid in the final final among the eternal rivals of the city of Madrid. "He did what he had to do," he recalled once more.

As for the defeat, he has acknowledged that he does not find it "comfortable" to talk about a new lost final but he wanted to remember the trajectory of his team: "We lost three finals and won three, and two of those we lost were due to penalties. We are competing very well, I am proud of these years where we have reached so many finals and we have competed against a powerful player in everything around football like Real Madrid. "