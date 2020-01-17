Sports

Simeone, on the penalty to Valverde: "I was extremely clear about what was going to happen"

January 17, 2020
Edie Perez
Behind the determinant input from Fede Valverde in the final of the Supercopa, the coach of Atlético de Madrid, Simeone He told a press conference that the Uruguayan had "won the game." In addition, he questioned: "A see how many matches they put".

After knowing the sanction of a match To Fede Valverde, the 'Cholo' has once again been asked about the issue at the press conference prior to the league match against Eibar: "Valverde did what I had to do. I was also extremely clear about what was going to happen and wear me down today thinking about things we already know are going to happen. Has no sense, so I focus on Eibar. "

In addition, he wanted to support his own and has shown "proud" del Atlético: "Already the phrase 'another lost final' doesn't sound so comfortable to me. Of six we lost three and we won three. And of the three losses, two were for penalties, which are lost, of course, but we are competing very good. I feel proud of these years, which allowed us to reach so many finals, and compete against a powerful player in everything around football, Real Madrid, "he said.

The Atlético de Madrid visit the Santiago Bernabéu on February 1 and if Valverde had been sanctioned with four games he would have missed the Madrid derby.

