Simeone: "Lemar has not been able to respond as a result of expectations"

The characteristics of Thomas Lemar they have always "excited" to Diego Pablo Simeonebut the technician of Atlético de Madrid He acknowledges that the Frenchman "has not been able to respond as a result of expectations."

This is how the Argentine player has spoken to the one who is looking for an exit to make a hole in the rojiblanca team to Edison Cavani, the striker with whom Atlético hopes to improve his scoring records in the second half of the season. "With Lemar we have behaved in consequence of what we believe, it is true that he couldn't develop all the football he owns. It has characteristics that do not have players of the squad, "he added in relation to French." Now, if you can stay or not, we know that the representatives work brilliantly and the clubs go with the needs of the clubs. "

Simeone didn't want to talk about Cavani nor of the operations of his team in the transfer market. "I do not talk about players who are not on our squad," he said in relation to the PSG player. As for the operations of the club, he has insisted that he has spoken with the club "of the situation" he has in the squad and has recalled that when "the" events "happen" – if they happen "- the coaching staff will find out.