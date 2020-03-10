Simeone: "I wish I played with people; it wouldn't be fair for Liverpool"

After the alert environment that has been created worldwide by the CoronavirusIt was expected that one of the issues to be discussed in the press conferences of the coaches who will face important matches in the coming weeks, was this.

The strategist of Atlético de Madrid He did not want to go unnoticed and gave his opinion about the situation that today concerns European clubs (such as Italians or Spaniards) who have to play their games without their fans: "I hope you play with people; it wouldn't be fair to him Liverpool", said Simeone hinting at the second leg to be played tomorrow in Anfield.

In addition to answering this, the Argentine talked about the measure of The league which involves playing the next two days behind closed doors: "Commenting would not be fair. The favoritism of playing as a visitor does not go hand in hand with this disease that affects us all. We do not have much strength to make decisions. They are working, I imagine, to be able to solve. We are here to do what is best for the world, "said the 'Cholo'.

As far as the soccer field is concerned, he compared the tie that the 'Atleti' will play tomorrow with which they played against the Juventus from Cristiano Ronaldo Last year: "There we could not play or compete. Here we will try to go to the next round," he concluded by saying.