Simeone: "Fede Valverde won the game in that expulsion"

The Real Madrid has taken the first title of the year with the Spain Supercup in the penalty shootout, after two runs missed by the Atlético de Madrid. The action of Fede Valverde about Morata, which cost his expulsion, was the play that marked the meeting, in the last minutes of the second part of the extension and where he delivered what could have been the goal of the rojiblancos to get the trophy.

Despite the anger of 'Cholo' Simeone by the action of the Real Madrid player, the master perfectly understood the entrance to Álvaro Morata and even went to the Uruguayan to greet him and dedicate a few words to his departure from the field of play: "I think the best player prize in the tournament has some point in expulsion because Valverde won the game in that expulsion. "

"We compete very well and that is what generates us wanting to continue working to continue improving, "Simeone said at the end of the meeting, satisfied with the work of his staff." I think we minimize the virtues of the rival and we had opportunities to score, especially at the end of the game, in Correa or Morata. Compared to the previous match we competed very well, this match better than the other. Count only who wins, congratulate the rival and we know that we are competing very well. And the rivals know that we are there ", ditch.

Valverde thanked Simeone's gesture

Chosen best player of the final of this new Super Cup, Fede Valverde He went to the press room to talk to the media. Still with his medal hanging from his neck, the Uruguayan explained the decisive play of the game: "I apologized to Álvaro Morata, obviously it is not right to do what I did but it was the only thing left for the team, I still have to do that, I tried to do other things but I could not, the player is very fast. I'm happy for the title, how can I not be, but yes, I have that thorn for what I did, because it's not right. "

"I have been congratulated, like everyone in the group, obviously today that play stands out because it was one of the last, a player hand in hand with the goalkeeper and, well, they always have the possibility to score, that's why I continued, "added Real Madrid player.

To the question of Antonio Romerolive on Sports Carousel, Valverde thanked the gesture of the 'Cholo' Simeone in the field, when he had to leave the grass for his expulsion: "They have supported me, it was a sad moment for me. I held on, they were angry. I left the team with one less, but there were my teammates, the coaching staff, to support me. Also note that Simeone came over, told me a few words that I will not say, but I want to highlight it because not everyone does it. "