Simeone: "Diego Costa has opportunities to play tomorrow"

The coach of Atlético de Madrid, Diego Pablo Simeone has appeared before the media in the previous Atlético – Liverpool.

He has assured that Diego Costa has options to face the English team, although has not confirmed his presence: "It has been improving. It is growing, training enthusiastically, it is among the 19 concentrated players and has the chance tomorrow to play the game. "

Asked if he is reflected in Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp, he said: "In nuances possibly yes, in intensity I remember his Borussia Dormtund who was a similar equipment, also in Liverpool with that competitiveness. In the teams that show us the characteristics as coaches. Then the potentiality that the players give increase the characteristics. This Liverpool will go down in history because they have superior records to all admired. They are more intense, direct, changing and I am admired as a rival. "

"I do not see pessimism, but optimism, emotion … There will be a stage to burst, the players really want the match to come and I see what I like most, which is optimism, "he added before the momentous duel.