Simeone and Klopp question how to greet each other before Liverpool – Atlético

The threat of the Coronavirus is very present in the daily life of soccer, sports and society in general. Proof of this is the greeting given before starting Liverpool – Atlético Jürgen Klopp and Diego Pablo Simeone.

Both went to shake hands as usual but at the last second they fell into the account of the Coronavirus and improvised the most common solution in the last days: shock of elbows and a smile.

In addition, it should be noted that, Klopp, when he jumped to the field, blurted out some fans to put out their hands so that the protagonists collided. "Get your hands out of there, dammit," came the German..