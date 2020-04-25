Silvia Pinal successfully leaves the operating room

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

CDMX.- After two hours of surgery, the actress Silvia Pinal emerged victorious from the operation and is already recovering, her son Luis Enrique Guzmán confirmed, according to information from Reforma.

The first actress suffered a fall at home, a fact that caused a hip fracture.

"Thank God my mom came out of the operation well, "Silvia Pasquel exclaimed through a video posted on her official Twitter account.

With the good news that my mom has already left her operation, it was a complete success. We are just waiting for her to be transferred to her room to begin her recovery and take her home, said Pinal's oldest daughter.

To get the latest news about coronavirus, register by clicking on this space and we will send you the information instantly.

Pasquel thanked all those who were present with his family during the situation and sent an emotional message.

Thank you very much to everyone who called, to everyone who cared about her; To those who donated their blood I thank them with all my heart, fortunately Mrs. Pinal is an oak, she is a healthy woman and she is always victorious from all battles.

On the other hand, the official Instagram account of her mother, Silvia Pinal, published a photo in which they can be seen hugged.

You may also be interested in:

"My favorite diva, my everything": Alejandra Guzmán emotionally dedicates to Silvia Pinal

Silvia Pinal undergoes emergency surgery after a strong fall at home