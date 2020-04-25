TV Shows

Silvia Pinal successfully leaves the operating room

April 25, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

CDMX.- After two hours of surgery, the actress Silvia Pinal emerged victorious from the operation and is already recovering, her son Luis Enrique Guzmán confirmed, according to information from Reforma.

The first actress suffered a fall at home, a fact that caused a hip fracture.

"Thank God my mom came out of the operation well, "Silvia Pasquel exclaimed through a video posted on her official Twitter account.

With the good news that my mom has already left her operation, it was a complete success. We are just waiting for her to be transferred to her room to begin her recovery and take her home, said Pinal's oldest daughter.

To get the latest news about coronavirus, register by clicking on this space and we will send you the information instantly.

Pasquel thanked all those who were present with his family during the situation and sent an emotional message.

Thank you very much to everyone who called, to everyone who cared about her; To those who donated their blood I thank them with all my heart, fortunately Mrs. Pinal is an oak, she is a healthy woman and she is always victorious from all battles.

On the other hand, the official Instagram account of her mother, Silvia Pinal, published a photo in which they can be seen hugged.

READ:  Dorohedoro and other Anime series arrive on Netflix in May 2020

You may also be interested in:

"My favorite diva, my everything": Alejandra Guzmán emotionally dedicates to Silvia Pinal

Silvia Pinal undergoes emergency surgery after a strong fall at home

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.