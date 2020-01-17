Silvia Pinal now reveals that Frida Sofía is her favorite granddaughter

Share it:

Silvia Pinal, the Diva of Mexico, gave again what to talk about in social networks after showing her change of opinion about who her favorite granddaughter was, because at first she revealed that it was Michelle Salas, daughter of Luis Miguel, now she retracted and said that was Frida Sofía, daughter of Alejandra Guzmán.

It was during an interview with the morning show program, "Hoy", where the actress said that despite the distance she currently has with her granddaughter Frida Sofía, she loves her very much and is her favorite granddaughter.

But that did not end there, because he took advantage of the theme of the interpreter of "Andale" and sent him an emotional message, which on the other hand was worrying for the public, because he explained that he did not know where his granddaughter was.

I don't know where Frida is, I don't know where my daughter is, I know from the newspapers, about something, what she is doing or what she is going to do, but what I can know and what she is doing is very far away, I I love her very much, I wish her the best, well imagine, my favorite granddaughter, "Pinal said.

Also, the famous actress of the films of the golden age of Mexican cinema, decided to take the opportunity to show that she is willing to give all her help, especially now that she has had her musical debut as a singer.

Send me the data you want, you know that I am at your service, you do know where I am, because you know where my house is, my theater, all the places that I occupy, so in some of them you find me, "he He told Frida through television.

The reason why these statements are so controversial, is because very recently he confessed publicly that his favorite was Michelle Salas, his great-granddaughter and daughter of singer Luis Miguel.







