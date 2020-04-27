Silvia Pinal claims to be "like new" after her hip operation

Share it:

Silvia Pinal, the first Mexican actress, claims to feel and be "like new" after the hip operation that she underwent a few days ago in Mexico City, due to a fall in her home.

In an interview with journalist Maxine Woodside in Everything for Women, Silvia Pinal comments that she is in perfect health, after having undergone surgery.

About the way the accident happened at his house, Pinal, a great figure from the golden age of Mexican cinema, tells Woodside what happened in his bedroom.

My foot hit me, I was walking fast and I fell round. I just sat there because I fell very hard. My secretary came and they raised me, my knee hurt because I got hit by one of those. ”

Silvia Pinal expects to be discharged on the morning of next Tuesday and at home she will be in total rest, in addition to following the instructions of her doctor.

And as expected, Mrs. Pinal has been cared for by her children Alejandra Guzmán, Luis Enrique and Sylvia Pasquel, who are her adoration.









And on social networks, users are happy that Doña Silvia recovers and that soon her life returns to normal, there are even those who jokingly say that "she has a pact with the devil."

This woman has a pact with the devil "," She is immortal, long live Doña Silvia "," Diosito is never going to take her I believe ".

Alejandra, her daughter, on Instagram also announced that the recovery of her famous mother is going well and they have in common that they both already have a titanium hip.