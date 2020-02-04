Silvia Pinal as plastic was injected into her face and is now in trouble

Share it:

Silvia Pinal has become the target of criticism in recent months and is that after her daughter Alejandra Guzmán uploaded it to social networks where both appear without any makeup Internet users finished them.

Now it is the first actress who is having health problems according to the magazine Tv Notes, because according to Silvia she decided to perform some aesthetic interventions on her face to look more beautiful, but apparently it was plastic what was applied, so Now he suffers severe pain due to the substance.

As if that were not enough, the arrangement made by the matriarch of the pinales apparently had a cost of 90 thousand pesos according to the same source, but the cost brought him a much larger fine, since the first actress harmed his health.

Recall that his daughter the Guzman had a very similar problem years ago, but contrary to his mother he was about to die because a substance that was injected into his buttocks damaged certain areas of his body and to date remains intervened with the same , since it takes several operations, even a few weeks ago it was operated emergency.

In addition, the rock star lost the relationship she had with the press due to an incident she had at an airport where she said the media were about to hurt her, because she had an open wound, so they left with everything, although some time later He apologized and assured that she would give the interviews if there is respect between them.