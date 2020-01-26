Entertainment

Silvia Abril, the feminine empowerment and the diet of the cone

January 26, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
"I am an actress in Spain. Since I turned 40 I am invisible". Human beings always have satire. Before the pulpits, what works for us, what makes us really stand out against other species, what makes us exorcise our demons, is satire, exaggeration, litigation. The host of the 2020 Goya Awards Gala actress Silvia Abril sold as the origins of a superheroine style Joker gulf and thug, so necessarily feminine (we are not going to talk now about how the 34th edition of the Goya also underrepresents women in a few categories), the history of the glass ceiling to the Spanish actresses. Thus, without anyone noticing, as if it were a light comedy. In two minutes of dance, he talked about how women over 40 years of age become invisible, how their partners are used as vital and professional coordinates, about how they keep talking about their physique as if it were a matter of national security (" the same weight as weight loss … the same thing I have had with the diet of the cone ") and on the huge glass ceiling with which women continue to meet today (in this case, in the cinema).

The empowerment according to Silvia Abril, yes, happens to talk about the diet of the cornet (now is when you are going to record much more the image of the actress with her co-presented Andreu Buenafuente reinterpreting Ham Ham), but it goes with seconds, obviously. And it also includes flatulence, first because if we are equal, we are for everything, and also because we have to take it seriously, but only to a certain extent. That way of seeing it, of selling it, is a genius. Although many later do not understand. Because those people who don't understand it, will never understand it.

