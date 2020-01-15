General News

 Silver & Black would become a television series

Black Cat and Silver Sable in the comics

Sony Pictures has long been looking to expand its own Spider-Man universe without the trepamuros (at least so far) with various spin-offs. First came "Venom" and soon he will "Morbius" whose first trailer has arrived this week. However, we must not forget that they are also looking to expand on the small screen.

Now, a new rumor of FandomWire claim that from Sony They want to convert the film adaptation focused on Silver Sable and Black Cat into a television series.

Apparently the studio has ruled out the movie but they intend to transform it into a serialized format, but it is not known whether director Gina Prince-Bythewood or the various screenwriters (Lisa Joy, Chris Yost, Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dworet) will remain in the project, because it is not mentioned in which chain (or streaming service) they would be interested.

The last thing we knew about it was that Sony had separated the film into two different ones to treat each character separately, so perhaps this series transformation is nothing more than the natural expansion of that idea to have more time to work in the duo .

Via information | Fandom wire

