 Silver & Black director confirms idea of ​​possible series jump

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In its plans to expand its superhero productions by taking advantage of the licenses of Spider-Man and all its derived characters, Sony Pictures has been developing various films that, until now, have materialized in the two installments of Venom (the second still to be released) and Morbius. However, they had other projects underway like "Silver & Black", who was to follow the adventures of Silver Sable and Black Cat.

We have been without news about this latest project since last January, when information jumped that stated that, after wanting to separate it into two films, they were considering converting "Silver & Black" in a television series. Now, director Gina Prince-Bythewood, who was linked to the film, has spoken about the situation, stating that the plans have not changed much since then:

Finally, is there hope that we will see your movie about Silver Sable and Black Cat? That is a comic! Things remain the same for me. I love the project and hope it happens in the future. They don't reframe it. First they were going to be together, then they decided to separate them into two films. Now the idea is "Hey, maybe we can put it on Disney + as a limited series" But I like the idea of ​​a single movie with both. I still hope that it will happen one day.

As we see, it seems that the conversations to convert it into a television series (and bring it to the Disney + streaming service) were more than smoke. However, the project as such was paralyzed last 2018 and no new developments are expected in the near future.

Via information | THR