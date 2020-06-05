Silvana Flores, the Mexican who will play the Champions League with Chelsea

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

She is runner-up in the U-17 World in Urguay 2018 (Photo: Special)

Silvana Flores, selected Mexican under-20, will play with the Chelsea FC feminine starting next season. On Thursday afternoon, she signed the contract that will link her to the English team for the coming months.

The born in Canada, but the daughter of former Mexican soccer player Rubén Flores, was a member of the Arsenal FC, also from the city of London, where he trained with the first team, but he played the official matches with the sub 20.

The agency that represents the player revealed the signing on social networks with the publication of a photograph in which Flores appears next to the shield of "The Blues": "Congratulations Silvana! We are very happy and looking forward to seeing what the future holds for you at your new destination: Chelsea Football Club Women. ”

Minutes later, the midfielder posted a farewell message to Arsenal, choosing a photo with her now former partner Kim little and stressed that he will always carry the colors of "Las Gunners" in his heart.

I am so grateful to have the opportunity to learn from world class players. I cannot express what it meant to be part of such a special club. Sadly, I say goodbye and I'll go my way somewhere else

Silvana and her former teammate Kim Little, from Arsenal (Photo: Instagram / floressilvana_)

An important factor for Silvana to decide to change clubs is that with Chelsea she will be a first team player despite being only 18 years old. In addition, the Stamford Bridge squad will compete in the next edition of the Women's Champions League after the tournament in England was terminated due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

" I am very grateful to have this opportunity to continue growing in a great club like Chelsea. I am very proud of the work and sacrifice that I have done in these last two years. I'm ready to start playing and meet my new teammates to show them what I can do ”Silvana Flores declared for the MARCA Claro portal minutes after signing the contract.

However, she will not be the only one to change Arsenal for Chelsea. Also her sister Tatiana, 14, leaves with her to be part of the sub-16. “Tati”, as she is known, is selected under-15 Mexican and there is talk in England that in a very short time she will also be seen making her debut in the first team.

Meanwhile, the other brother of the family, Marcelo, 18, stays in the Arsenal where he currently plays with the sub-18 and it is considered as one of the great prospects of the Gunner quarry. He has also worn the Tricolor shirt in youth tournaments.

Flores chose to wear the tricolor shirt over that of Canada and England (Photo: Instagram / floressilvana_)

On the other hand, Silvana Flores indicated during the interview that her intention is continue defending the colors of Mexico although it may be eligible for Canada and England.

At 19 years old, Silvana is U-17 World runner-up in Urguay 2018. He is part of that golden generation led by Monica Vergara.

Arsenal is the most winning team in the women's branch of British football with a total of three titles, while Chelsea has two titles, achieved in 2015 and 2018, So one of the goals of Silvana's new team is to match the number of Gunners titles.

MORE ABOUT OTHER TOPICS:

Mexican soccer figures demanded justice for the death of Giovanni López

Remembering the Puma Command: when El Tri was represented by a university-based team

Carlos Salcedo and two players from América Femenil were victims of crime