Silva: "Night, alcohol, women … I didn't want Sergio Ramos to start like this"

January 4, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Darío Silva I knew that Sergio Ramos He was a talent with a future and didn't want him to spoil. So he confesses in an advance of the first chapter of the third season of the program 'The others', from #Come on, which has as protagonist the Uruguayan former footballer of Espanyol, Malaga and Seville, among other teams.

In this space, which will be broadcast on January 7, the striker acknowledges that when they met at Sevilla Ramos "he was young" and he "I went out at night", but he didn't want the defense to accompany him. "I didn't want it to start that way. Let's see the night, alohol, women … because you're getting prettier when you're famous," he says.

Silva, who recognizes that it was always "ramps" to Ramos, assures that the now captain of Madrid and the national team insisted on doing so. Thus, the Uruguayan waited for the youth to come to his house before returning to party. "He controlled me. I went home but I waited for a little while and when he went up I went out," he says.

