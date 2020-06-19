Silent Hill on PS5: new details soon, promises the insider Dusk Golem

Share it:

After anticipating the announcement of Resident Evil Village and illustrating the reasons for the exclusive RE8 nextgen, the now famous insider Dusk Golem shares a new series of rumors about the Silent Hill project for PlayStation 5.

Back on social media to chat with his followers, the insider has opened a new window on the dimension of Silent Hill to clarify that "I may have found a new track that confirms that speech related to the Silent Hill project on PS5, someone he pointed me to a second person to move my investigations to. Until then, I probably won't have anything to share on the subject for a while, I'll have to dig and maybe find a couple of gold nuggets to ingratiate myself with someone from Japan Studios Toyama, just to give rumors more credibility. "

To emphasize the concept, Dusk Golem has finally specified that "as always he will be open and honest with you, the first source is extremely promising, to the second instead I have yet to get close but someone has indicated it to me and therefore I will keep you updated".

While we wait to receive further rumors from Dusk Golem on Silent Hill for PS5, we remind you that for some days now you can finally listen to the soundtracks of Silent Hill on Spotify.