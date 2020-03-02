Entertainment

Silent Hill fans believe Kojima Productions will announce a new game this week

March 2, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

At the end of last year there was a rumor too good to be true. He claimed that in Konami and Kojima Productions there is some agreement for the team of Hideo Kojima to move forward next Silent hill.

Now the Japanese studio seems to be playing a bit on the sidelines and leaving some clues that marry too well to be a cluster of coincidences.

A few days ago Aki Saito, head of communications for the study, posted a message on Twitter with a series of elements that have revolutionized the community of followers of Silent Hill.

The word "is used in the tweet"silent", that as the only clue would not serve to elaborate anything. The interesting thing comes when a note has written"Next week"and he writes it with a pencil of the Pyramid brand, which already blows the alarms for being a possible reference to Pyramid Head, the most iconic enemy of the Silent Hill franchise.

READ:  The style of Millie Bobby Brown (or how it is possible that with her age she looks better than you)

At the end of the development of Death Stranding, Kojima himself confirmed that he had started working on a new horror game. In the past he was the director of the canceled Silent Hills whose demonstration P.T. It was a true phenomenon.

Kojima is preparing an announcement for March 4 and now all bets are with the Silent Hill license, although there will still be a couple of days to know if these bets were with the winning horse or if the Japanese have been playing with their followers.

Even artist Masahiro Ito, a legend for his work on Silent Hill, has been active in sharing what appear to be his own clues about what seems like an imminent return after a well-deserved rest.

Source.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.