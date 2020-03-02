Silent Hill fans believe Kojima Productions will announce a new game this week

Share it:

At the end of last year there was a rumor too good to be true. He claimed that in Konami and Kojima Productions there is some agreement for the team of Hideo Kojima to move forward next Silent hill.

Now the Japanese studio seems to be playing a bit on the sidelines and leaving some clues that marry too well to be a cluster of coincidences.

A few days ago Aki Saito, head of communications for the study, posted a message on Twitter with a series of elements that have revolutionized the community of followers of Silent Hill.

Sorry to be silent everyone! I've been really busy lately ….. I think i can say more soon about what we are going to …..#KojimaProductions https://t.co/Vr0qPj3DwV pic.twitter.com/BiweDgGC4v – Kojima Productions (@ KojiPro2015_EN) February 28, 2020

The word "is used in the tweet"silent", that as the only clue would not serve to elaborate anything. The interesting thing comes when a note has written"Next week"and he writes it with a pencil of the Pyramid brand, which already blows the alarms for being a possible reference to Pyramid Head, the most iconic enemy of the Silent Hill franchise.

At the end of the development of Death Stranding, Kojima himself confirmed that he had started working on a new horror game. In the past he was the director of the canceled Silent Hills whose demonstration P.T. It was a true phenomenon.

Kojima is preparing an announcement for March 4 and now all bets are with the Silent Hill license, although there will still be a couple of days to know if these bets were with the winning horse or if the Japanese have been playing with their followers.

We're worse at what we do best. For this gift we feel blessed. Our little group has always been, and always will until the end. pic.twitter.com/shFMcY1UMW – 伊藤 暢達 / Masahiro Ito (@ adsk4) March 1, 2020

Even artist Masahiro Ito, a legend for his work on Silent Hill, has been active in sharing what appear to be his own clues about what seems like an imminent return after a well-deserved rest.

Source.