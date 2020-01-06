Entertainment

Silent Hill art director works on a new project

January 6, 2020
Lisa Durant
If the oppressive atmosphere of games like Silent Hill 2 and its sequel has sponsored some of your worst nightmares part of the fault lies with Masahiro Ito, veteran art director in these horror classics.

If you enjoyed these games, you may be glad to know that Ito has announced that he is immersed in a new project in which he is part of the main development team. In passing, the creative declared that he hopes that this project will not be canceled.

The reference to the cancellation of a project in which he was involved undoubtedly goes through Silent Hills, Konami's promising project with Hideo Kojima and Guillermo del Toro that we could only see materialized in P.T. one of the demos that have given more to talk ever.

A few weeks ago Kojima declared that he was documenting to work on a new horror game and shortly thereafter there were rumors about a surprising (and unlikely) agreement between Konami and Kojima Productions to resurrect Silent Hills and move the failed project forward. Some of this may well be related to Ito's return to active duty.

Source.

