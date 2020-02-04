         'Silent Hill' and 'Project Zero' will have new films: Christophe Gans prepares two adaptations of horror video games

Share it:

If you are one of those who have grown up between video games and still have a control pad in their hands, you have a special appetite for terror and, in addition, you like cinema, in addition to my sympathies, I bring you good news: two classics of survival horror as' Silent Hill 'and' Project Zero '- also known as' Fatal Frame'— they have two new feature films in development, courtesy of Christophe Gans.

The French director, responsible for the more than decent 'Silent Hill' of 2006, has confirmed this with the Allociné media:

"I have two horror projects with producer Victor Hadida. I am working on the adaptation of the videogame 'Project Zero'. The film will take place in Japan. Above all, I do not want to deviate from the setting in a Japanese haunted house of the game. We are also working in a new 'Silent Hill'. The project will always be anchored to the atmosphere of a small American city devastated by Puritanism. I think it's time to make a new one. "

The 'Silent Hill' Original did not have a very enthusiastic reception by critics, although it was embraced by a good number of fans who knew – we knew – see their virtues and the effort to try capture the essence of Konami's mythical saga. The second installment, subtitled 'Revelation' —2012—, was a step back despite its powerful visual packaging.

For its part, 'Project Zero' has also made its first steps on the big screen in 'Gekijô-ban: Zero', an – unforgettable – Japanese adaptation directed by Mari Asato in 2014 that buried the terrifying concept of the video game and its interesting history among common places of J-Horror.

'Silent Hill' and 'Project Zero' have given me some of the best worst moments I've had with a command in my hands. Hopefully Gans lives up to the licenses and gives us a couple of feature films that honor the legacy of the video games on which they are based. Meanwhile, I will put a candle to see if they dare to take to the cinema 'Parasite Eve' —The novel on which it is based already reached the cinema in 1997; To ask, not to be left.