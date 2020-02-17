Silent Hill 2 Enhanced Edition: the fan made Remaster is available on PC

Share it:

In development for several years, the fan made remaster of Silent Hill 2 has reached its final stage and is available on PC. The collective of amateur programmers behind this ambitious project celebrates the big event by publishing a video showing the best of "their" Enhanced Edition of Silent Hill 2.

The group Town of the Silent Hill describes their work as one collection of additional packages and mods that add optimizations to the graphics, audio and gameplay dynamics of Konami's iconic horror.

Compared to the original edition launched in 2001 on PS2 and subsequently on PC and Xbox, Silent Hill 2 Enhanced Edition boasts of high definition textures, better support for controllers, the possibility of enjoying the title at higher resolutions, of the sharper shadows and using a widescreen camera, as well as removing important audio bugs.

The demonstration video packaged by the modder collective allows us to make a quick overview of the content, graphic and playful innovations of this project that aims to give "the ultimate HD experience" to Silent Hill 2 fans survival horror by Konami Finally, we recommend recovering these articles that show the prototype of Silent Hill 2 and the game scenarios recreated on Unreal Engine 4 with first-person view.