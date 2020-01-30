Sideshow presents a life-size Baby Yoda figure

Share it:

No need to hide it, we know you have been wanting to cradle the little one Baby yoda since the first time you saw him put eyes on The Mandalorian.

If you want to have an almost perfect recreation of the new Star Wars fandom mascot in your home, your best option is to try to hunt one of the 1: 1 scale dolls that Sideshow has announced.

Thanks to the work of Legacy Effects, the finishing of this recreation of Baby Yoda is practically perfect and shows all the character traits seen in the Disney + series. As if you had kidnapped him in the shoot.

The figure has the prohibitive price of $ 350 that will seem less when you see his deep black eyes and his small cloth coat. Although it is a very simple presentation doll, it has many details among which is the shifter of the Mandalorian's ship, an object that he holds in his hands.

Reservations are already open and shipments are expected to begin between August and October of this year. If you have money left over and you love this little character, you probably want to hurry up so you don't run out of one.

This is not, by far, the first product that Sideshow offers for sale inspired by the Star Wars franchise, because there you have crazy things like the real-size Boba Fett figure for $ 8,000. Also other recreations such as a small Speeder, the android K-2S0 of Rogue One, figures of Obi-Wan, Han Solo, Chewbacca, Kylo Ren, Yoda and almost any relevant or secondary character that comes to the head of the many films that Make up this universe.

All the pieces of Star Wars in Sideshow can be seen in this link and you better put the wallet in a safe place.