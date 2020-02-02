Si Sente il Mare: Review of the film by Studio Ghibli Review

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The films of the Studio Ghibli, one of the symbols of Japanese animation in the world, have come up Netflix. The global streaming giant will distribute all 21 films of the famous production company in its staggered catalog, to be precise in 3 blocks of 7 films each: the first wave Ghibli arrived on Netflix on February 1, the second and third will arrive in March and April respectively. Fans of Japanese animation, but also (and above all) newcomers, will therefore have an excellent opportunity to rediscover the works of Studio Ghibli, a company that has made history and that has given us some of the most beautiful and memorable stories of the audiovisual panorama.

This event however not only gives us the perfect excuse to brush up on old masterpieces, but it is also a wonderful opportunity for rediscover the "forgotten" works of the studio, small pearls little known even by fans themselves for the most disparate reasons: the quiet release, the cumbersome fame of the best known films to the public, the failure at the box office at home. All reasons that have contributed to obscuring, often undeservedly, the visibility of many of the studio's "minor" productions. That's what happened to You hear the sea, the film we are talking about today, after having already rediscovered an unfairly underestimated film by Isao Takahata in our Review of Rain of Memories.

A forgotten gem?

Si Sente il Mare, faithful Italian translation of the original title Umi Ga Kikoeru (while in Anglo-Saxon countries it is mostly known by the title Ocean Waves), is a rather peculiar work in Studio Ghibli's filmography, for various reasons. First of all, it was the first feature film not directed by one of the two founders, Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata.

The latter, involved only as a producer, delegated the direction to the then thirty-four year old Tomomi Mochizuki, at ease with sentimental works: in his curriculum there are in fact souls like The Enchanting Creamy, Orange Road is Ranma ½. Si Sente il Mare was also the first attempt by the study of make a film with young staff, mostly between 20 and 30 years old, involving other animation studios (like Madhouse is J.C. Staff) in order to optimize time and costs: unfortunately, however, the feature was completed by overstepping both indices, which is why an experiment of this kind has never been repeated.

In addition to these factors, Si Sente il Mare has also been the studio's first film released first on Japanese television networks, with the premiere aired on TV Asahi on May 5, 1993, and subsequently in theaters on December 25 of the same year. In Italy the film remained unpublished until March 23, 2016, the day when the distribution company Lucky Red published it directly on home video dubbed in Italian, with the adaptation of Japanese dialogues by Gualtiero Cannarsi.

The film, inspired by the 1990 novel of the same name written by Saeko Himuro and illustrated by Katsuya Kondo, tells the relationship between two young high school students in the coastal town of Kochi, on the island of Shikoku. He, Taku Morisaki, is a provincial boy a little naive and impulsive but with a good heart, she, Rikako Muto, is a city girl who has just moved to Taku from Tokyo because of her parents' divorce. Rikako, a somewhat egocentric model student with a character subject to all too sudden mood changes, is impatient for this forced change in her life and for this reason she struggles to integrate into her new school, being removed from her classmates among whom initially Taku himself. However, their relationship is destined to evolve over the course of the film, making them mature and forming a bond capable of resisting the passage of time.

Feelings and integration

From the first minutes it is clear that this studio film did not have, at the time, the same ambitions as its predecessors. We do not find in this film the majesty and epicness of Miyazaki's tales, or the mastery and maturity of Takahata's, and this is reflected above all in the visual sector. Because of the topic, a classic story of youth training in a customs cleared context such as school, and for the presence of more studies involved in the project, the designs and animations of Si Sente il Mare are qualitatively average, less refined than the standard of the studio, although it is possible to recognize the "touch" typical of Ghiblian productions.

It is a simple and linear story,, without downtime (it lasts just 72 minutes), which therefore flows very well without ever being boring. The main advantage of Si Sente il Mare is to offer a normal Japanese love story in a realistic and genuine way, being careful to place the right emphasis in the most important moments, without forcing, sharing it with important themes such as friendship, the typical troubles of adolescence, integration in a social context different from the one you are used to, and reaching maturity. The two protagonists are convincing and well characterized, with Taku's shyness and common sense as opposed to Rikako's liveliness and sensitivity.

A "minor" production

Unfortunately, ultimately, the film fails to be as incisive as it should be, achieving a result that is only slightly more than sufficient, and the reduced minutage prevents the deepening of many aspects which, if developed with greater abundance, would have allowed the film to rise above the average. They don't help secondary characters, almost all anonymous and little more than contour figures, among which it is certainly worth mentioning Yutaka Matsuno, Taku's best friend.

After giving the impression, in the first part of the film, of wanting to appear as a sort of third inconvenient in the relationship between Taku and Rikako, laying the foundations for a love triangle which could be interesting, its presence is reduced more and more until it almost disappears, without making any contribution to the story (if not that of having made the two protagonists known).

For the landing on the streaming platform, Netflix has relied on the Blu-ray home video version proposed by Lucky Red four years ago. We therefore have a 1080p resolution for video output, but above all the Italian adaptation of Gualtiero Cannarsi. Promoted the local voices, which they see Raffaele Carpentieri as Taku, Flavio Aquilone in those of Matsuno ed Erica Necci in the role of Rikako: while the first two did an excellent job for their respective characters, the voice actress of Rikako, although very good, did not manage to make the best of the protagonist's energetic character at some important moments. The Italian adaptation of Gualtiero CannarsiFinally, it is characterized by its now recognizable imprint, proposing many obsolete and cloying phrases that however do not in any way spoil the vision of the film.