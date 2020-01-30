Shuzo Oshimi: story of a mangaka divided between adolescence and excess

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Adolescence is one of the stages of human life preferred by Japanese cartoonists. Whether it is a manga aimed at a young audience, as it happens with shonen and shojo, or more adult, see seinen and josei, mangakas often like to set their works in a school context, where the protagonists have not yet come of age. In Japan, comics are also a well-established tool for promoting personal training of young readers, based on pure and simple entertainment: whether we talk about sports, romantic relationships, study, activities in clubs, or any other topic, the manga audience will always find characters with whom to identify themselves, and with whom to share their growth path . There are however some authors who address the teenage theme in a more profound and mature way, analyzing the turbulence and the uneasiness typical of this period of life.

One of them is Shuzo Oshimi, and represents one of the most valid and interesting manga artists on the Japanese comics scene of the last decade. After confirmation by Panini Comics that Shuzo Oshimi will be a guest at Napoli Comicon 2020, let's get to know this peculiar author, his works and his style better thanks to our retrospective.

Biography and works

Shuzo Oshimi was born in 1981 in Kiryu, Gunma prefecture, and made his mangaka debut in 2001 with Superfly, published in the magazine Monthly Shonen Magazine publisher Kodansha, winning the Tetsuya Chiba Award in the same year. Moving to Tokyo, where he still resides, he achieved notoriety in 2009 thanks to the manga The Flowers of Evil (Aku no Hana in original), serialized until 2014 and collected in 11 volumes, considered his most famous and representative work. The success of the work allowed her to be nominated in 2012 for the fifth edition of the prestigious Taisho award, and to be adapted in an animated series of 13 episodes broadcast on Japanese television networks.

Among his other works, published mainly for Kodansha, where Oshimi has always dealt with both history and drawings, undoubtedly worth mentioning are: Drifting Net Cafe (2009-2011), seven-volume manga that in 2009 inspired a live action television series; Boku wa Mari no Naka (2012-2016), 9-volume seinen, also transposed to the big screen in 2017; Happiness, shonen serialized from 2015 to 2019 and collected in 10 volumes; Traces of Blood, his most recent work, started in 2017 and still ongoing for the publisher Shogakukan. In April of this year, a new series is scheduled to begin in Kodansha's Bessatsu Shonen Magazine.

In Italy the works of Shuzo Oshimi have been almost all published by Planet Manga, the label dedicated to Japanese comics by the Panini Comics publisher. The only exception is Inside Mari (Italian title of Boku wa Mari no Naka), announced in November 2019 by Goen but still without a release date. During the conference of manga news at Lucca Comics and Games 2019, Panini Comics confirmed the arrival on the Italian market, during 2020, of four other works by the author. It's about Sweet Poolside, Avant-Garde Yumeko, Devil Ecstasy is Yutai Nova, belonging to the author's youthful period, before the definitive qualitative leap, which presumably will be proposed on the occasion of his arrival in Italy during the next Naples Comicon.

The turbulent youth

As already mentioned, the main theme of Shuzo Oshimi's works is adolescence. Most of his works, all if we consider those of his most mature period, whose beginning can be coincided with the publication of I Fiori del Male, have young boys as protagonists, mostly high school students. The peculiarity lies in the unconventional way in which the author develops the dynamics and relationships between the characters, often through disturbing situations and events that make the reader uncomfortable, but without ever resulting in bitter horror and bad taste. From the point of view of atmospheres and themes, Oshimi's works can be combined with those of another leading mangaka of the Planet Manga stable, Inio Asano: it is no coincidence that the two authors were the protagonists of an interview with two, in which they discussed their respective points of view. Both have made adolescence and its lucid and mature analysis one of the beating hearts of their poetics, and if you like one you will probably like the other and vice versa.

However, Oshimi's style differs from that of his colleague in a number of features that make it a unique author in the current Japanese comics landscape.

In his works, through the expedient of the adolescent context, Oshimi loves to explore themes such as reaching maturity and perversions, of a sexual nature but not only, of the boys, focusing on both the male and the female perspective. The morbid atmospheres and the excesses could lead to branding the content of his works as trivial and provocative, but in reality Oshimi is a true master in laying bare the fragility and apparent normality of modern society, the hopes and failures of a broken youth, and those who know how to go beyond the often "ordinary" beginnings of his works will be rewarded by some of the best psychological excavations that have been seen in modern manga.

The incipit of The Flowers of Evil is emblematic. Oshimi 's most autobiographical work, believed by many to be his masterpiece, tells the story of Takao Kasuga, a very normal and shy middle school student in a country town, who one day impulsively steals the gym suit of the most beautiful girl in the class, with whom he is in love.

Caught in the act during that gesture by another of his companions, Sawa Nakamura, arrogant and lonely, who from that moment forces him to sign a "contract" with her in exchange for keeping secret, poor Kasuga sets in motion a series of events destined to change the life of these two restless souls forever. All because of a tracksuit that was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Another predominant feature of Shuzo Oshimi manga is the deformation of reality. Everything (the plot, the characters, their evolution) begins by following a seemingly normal canvas, but slowly, and gradually, is distorted by the author assuming bizarre and disturbing features, if not downright soft-horror, thus supporting the vision of its protagonists. All this while remaining anchored to a credible, plausible context, as happens in the aforementioned The Flowers of Evil and in Oshimi's most recent work, Traces of Blood, which recounts the morbid and obsessive relationship between a middle school boy and his young but overprotective mother. However, it is not unusual to resort to supernatural gimmicks, as happens in Dentro Mari, where the protagonist, a hikikomori adult, he awakens suddenly in the body of an attractive high school student, and in Happiness, where the transformation into a vampire becomes a perfect metaphor for perversion of the human soul.

An essential but incisive trait

The peculiarity of this author is also reflected in his graphic and narrative style. Shuzo Oshimi's designs are simple, dry, essential, with the shapes and character design of the characters in line with the standards of modern manga, moderate use of the screens, and the backgrounds are not always detailed, so that the reader can concentrate about the characters and their moods. But even here, the apparent simplicity it actually hides the author's great skill in knowing how to achieve tables of great impact, which shine in the choice of shots and in the expressiveness of the characters, and which often become vivid and tangible thanks to the use of techniques, such as hatching for shading and light and dark (instead of screens), which enhance the atmosphere unhealthy and overwhelming of his works.

Oshimi got a lot of inspiration from western pictorial currents, especially the Impressionist painters and Van Gogh, and this is reflected in the covers of his manga starting from I Fiori del Male onwards: suggestive, surreal, almost hypnotic, and painted in watercolor, they contribute a great deal to the charm of this author. Charm also present in the representation of female characters, consistent with the vision that a normal teenager in full puberty would have of them. Oshimi's women (or rather girls) are in fact sensual and often portrayed in provocative poses, but never in a vulgar or direct way, relying on fanservice, which is almost completely absent. It is no coincidence that the author's artbook, published in 2017 in Japan, is called his own Femme Fatale.

Narratively speaking, Oshimi's style is distinguished by a measured and essential use of dialogues and captions. The author prefers to make the images of words speak more, and this translates into extremely flowing volumes, which can be read in one breath, characterized by a remarkable graphic sequence which has few rivals among contemporary cartoonists.

From this point of view, Traces of Blood is confirmed the most "extreme" work by Oshimi, a product of rare power and incisiveness where the narration by images reaches very high levels, and where dialogues can be absent even for a considerable number of pages. Shuzo Oshimi is perhaps one of the few mangakas today who can educate the reader on what the art of comics really is.