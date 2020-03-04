Shuzo Oshimi returns to the Attack of the Giants magazine with a new manga: Okaeri Alice

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In today's manga landscape, there are few authors who manage to conquer the public countless times with different works and without building a success that revolves around a single mainstream piece. Among these there is undoubtedly Shuzo Oshimimangaka that often publishes for Kodansha and Shogakukan publishing houses.

The mangaka has started to taste popularity thanks to The Flowers of Evil, popularity also continued for the next two works Happiness and Traces of Blood. Thanks to the stage on which he rose thanks to these three titles, the attention towards all the author's manga was accentuated.

While waiting for him at Napoli Comicon 2020 with Panini Comics events, Shuzo Oshimi has also planned together with Kodansha the debut of a new manga. On Bessatsu Shonen Magazine number 5 that will be in Japanese comics and newsstands in April will be present Okaeri Alice, written and drawn by Oshimi. The debut of the work is therefore scheduled for April 9, 2020.

The details of the story are not yet known but he will surely receive cover and color pages given the importance of the mangaka. Up Bessatsu Shonen Magazine In addition to Hajime Isayama's Attack on Titan, two of the author's previous manga have also been published, namely The Flowers of Evil and Traces of Blood. Do not miss our special on Shuzo Oshimi to better discover the author's imagination and understand what to expect from Okaeri Alice.