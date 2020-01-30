Shuri could be the new Black Panther

Marvel studios

One of the main problems that 'Black Panther 2' is going to have to face, and it is not a small one to say, is that T'Challa died in 'Avengers: Infinity War' and, although he returned in 'Avengers: Endgame', he will have to face the time he was out of his kingdom, and surely there are great consequences

The director Ryan Coogler, director of the first installment, made it clear that, while they were developing 'Black Panther', many ideas emerged for the sequel, including having the legendary Marvel villain 'Kraven the Hunter'. In fact, one of the strongest rumors is that this character will link 'Black Panther 2' with 'Spider-Man 3'.

"I have always loved Kraven's character. There has been a time when I said: 'Can I have Kraven?' but they said no. "

But in those early days of development, ideas also emerged not only to bring the sequel to the future, but to the past, specifically Wakanda's past. When T'Challa passes to the astral plane, he not only meets his father, T'Chaka, but former Black Panthers who have reigned in Wakanda in recent centuries. Coogler believes it is a reef to teach the history of the African country.

"We have talked a lot about the sequence of the Ancestral Plane when, at the end of the movie, T'Challa takes the grass and meets his father, who is roll" Hey, uncle. We've screwed it up in the past, and I want to fix it, "recalls Coogler." There is that moment when all the ancestors approach T'Challa. Maybe it would be nice to know his story. For example, who is Bashenga, the first king of Wakanda?

But it has also been commenting for some time the possibility that let's see Namor in 'Black Panther 2'. Namor is Aquaman's marvelita equivalent, for those who don't place the character (although it is also rumored that he could appear in 'Doctor Strange 2'). But he is not the only villain Marvel is testing, since another of the options that they consider is that of Princess Zanda. This character debuted in 1977, in comic number 1 of 'Black Panther' and is the leader of Narobia, one of the kingdoms of Wakanda. The character has always been obsessed with collecting mystical and superpowered artifacts, in addition to being in love with T'Challa. When he marries the mutant Storm, Zanda becomes a supervillain. And in fact, it is also rumored that Storm could make his first appearance in this film and in the MCU as T'Challa's girlfriend.

One of the new rumors that Shuri could become the new Black Panther in this sequel, and replace his brother as a full member of the new Avengers, which would arrive in 'Avengers 5' ….

'Black Panther 2' Cast

The main casting of 'Black Panther 2' He seems to want to bring back all the protagonists of the first installment. Chadwick Boseman He will return as King T'Challa (he has a contract with Marvel of 6 films, and only takes 3. 4 if we have 'Avengers: Endgame'). It is expected that Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Winston duke (M’Baku), Daniel Kaluuya (W’Kabi) and Angela Basset (Ramonda) retake their roles, just like Martin Freeman as CIA agent Everett K. Ross.

Danai Gurira has confirmed that he will be in the sequel taking up his role as Okoye. But he didn't want to confirm more about the movie.

Another of the 'Black Panther' actors who wants to return in this sequel is Michael B. Jordan, despite having died on the first installment. He could return in the form of flashback or even in the Ancestral Plane, since he was also King of Wakanda, so he should be with the rest of the kings. In fact, In a statement by Angela Bassett, who played the queen of Wakanda in 'Black Panther', the actress states, along with her husband Courtney B. Vance, that everyone involved in the first part will be in the sequel, including Michael B. Jordan. Although Kevin Feige 'denied' the rumor a few weeks ago.

As for new signings, it has been rumored for months that the singer and actor Donald Glover (Lando in 'Solo: A Star Wars Story') would be in negotiations to interpret one of the villains of this new installment. The only problem is that Glover is already part of the official canon of the MCU, since he played Aaron Davis in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'.

'Black Panther 2' Director

Ryan Coogler, who was already directing 'Black Panther', will be the director of 'Black Panther 2', having left behind 'Creed II' to focus on the new history of the Wakanda kingdom.

'Black Panther 2' Trailer

For now we have no trailer for 'Black Panther 2', and everything will depend on the release date of the movie.

'Black Panther 2' Images

For now we have no images of 'Black Panther 2' but presumably we could have a teaAser poster later this year 2019, since the start of filming has not yet been announced.