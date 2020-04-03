Shuhuo Sato challenges Amazon: "You have canceled my manga", asked for 2 million damages

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Shuhuo Sato, the Japanese mangaka famous for making works of the caliber of Umizaru is Say Hello to Black Jack, a claim for compensation has been seen in the Court 200 million yen (about 1.8 million euros) against Amazon, the multinational of Jeff Bezos.

As reported by the Japanese media, and especially by the newspaper Yomuri Shinbun, the author would have considered this figure appropriate to compensate for the losses caused by the incorrect policy adopted by the US company. Apparently in fact, all mangaka jobs would have been removed without warning from Kindle UnlimitedAmazon's online service that allows users to read over a million titles from all over the world.

The company did not make any statements, but the Tokyo District Court found the request excessive, rejecting it from the start. At the moment it is not yet clear whether the author wants to continue his personal battle against the multinational or not.

Sato signed an agreement for the publication of three manga on the Amazon service: Umizaru, Say Hello to Black Jack and The Isle of Tokkou. The causes of removal are still unknown.

And what do you think of it? Is this an excessive request? Let us know with a comment! In case you need some ideas on what to read instead, we advise you to take a look at the recent offers of Panini Comics and J-Pop Manga.