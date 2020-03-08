Shueisha editor targeted after a mangaka is reported

Share it:

The relationship between mangaka, editor in charge and publishing house is always delicate. In particular the author and his contact person must be a close-knit duo, each capable of filling the gaps of the other. When this couple manages to score, there are many cases of works enhanced by collaboration, for others, there is the cancellation.

La Shueisha counts among its ranks the most famous magazines and which consequently attract the highest level mangaka that the square offers. In addition, there are groups of young people ready to make their way on the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, Weekly Young Jump and the many other manga containers of the publishing house. But when the figure of the editor is negative it is almost impossible for an author to be able to break through.

And the case of The Girls School mangaka, a series published on Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump app and which, in a long outburst on Twitter, lashed out against its editor and in return with the publishing house. On February 29 Haru Futaba stressed how it was his editor's misconduct that caused the premature cancellation of his manga, which ended up in the second volume. He also announced that he will seek compensation from Shueisha.

Futaba initially wanted to write the various reasons for the cancellation as a final note in the second tankobon but the editor imposed him with several pressures not to add them and this resulted in the arrival of the public tweet.

According to Futaba, the editor lost manuscripts, delayed at scheduled meetings if not even erasing them at the last minute, he omitted words from the texts planned for the chapters or there were typos, he constantly forgot to communicate with the managerial sections of the Shueisha. Because of this, Shueisha terminated the contract with the author and tried to calm him down by offering him goods of various kinds.

When Futaba asked to get a meeting with the editor in chief of the Tonari no Young Jump application, the editor refused and instead tried to buy the author's silence with 300,000 yen, about 2500 euros. Futaba still managed to speak to the editor-in-chief, ending the serialization without an editor in charge. The author was greatly demoralized by all his experience and the editor-in-chief then went on to apologize in person with him.

The Girls School mangaka also shared an audio note where the editor told him not to publish the matter online, but after Shueisha said she did not recognize Futaba's position and testimony, the mangaka has resorted to legal proceedings and this long Twitter post. The editor in question is still in the ranks of the publishing house, but the mangaka has stated that he will not give up.

The relationship between mangaka and editor is delicate but important: a Weekly Shonen Jump manga, Bakuman, explains the fundamentals of this balance.