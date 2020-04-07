Shueisha closes offices: an editor tested positive at Covid-19

Share it:

The publisher Shuiesha, in its small way, has helped to cheer the weight of the quarantine by continuing to work and free issue the numbers of Weekly Shonen Jump. However, not even a few hours after the declaration of a state of emergency in Japan, the Japanese giant has announced the closure of all offices.

As issued by the government following the state of emergency in Japan, even the offices that are part of Shueisha they are forced to close. The news had already leaked from the inside by some editors, but the publishing giant did not miss a press release to clarify the situation, also regarding an alleged contagion that occurred directly at the company's headquarters. The press release in question therefore reads as follows:

"On April 6, one of our employees (an editor in his forties) tested positive for the new Coronavirus. The employee showed symptoms of fever on March 26. He consulted his doctor and started to avoid going to work. April 3 was submitted to the PCR examination and was diagnosed as positive on the night of the 6th. In response to what happened, we took countermeasures by cooperating with the administrative organizations:



Temporary closure and disinfection of the floor where the infected person worked;

Verification of the history of the infected employee to identify any close contacts;

Complete observation and reporting of the health of the contacts concerned;

We started working from home at the corporate level as early as 6, prioritizing the safety of stakeholders to prevent further infection. We will take appropriate measures for the case. Thanks for understanding."

Currently, the company has not clarified whether there will be delays in the publication of the periodicals, but some titles have already been discontinued under other publishers, such as The Case Study of Vanitas recently. And you, however, what do you think of this situation, do you foresee delays? Let us know, as always, with a comment below.