Shroud: Valorant may be in the future of the streamer

Since the announcement of the closure of Mixer, the Microsoft streaming platform, there has never been any official statement from Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek. The professional player, who just like Ninja had signed a multi-millionaire deal with Mixer, he returned to social networks with a mysterious movie.

After about a month and a half of silence, Shroud updated his Twitter account with a short movie that shows an assault rifle and lets you glimpse for a few moments of the gameplay sequences of Valorant. According to fans of the character, it would be nothing more than a first indication of Shroud's willingness to focus on the Riot Games first-person shooter, perhaps to return to compete as already done in the past with Counter Strike: Global Offensive.

At the moment it is not yet clear if Shroud will return to broadcast his games live on Twitch, where he already has a large amount of followers, or if he will decide to follow Ninja and then move to YouTube Gaming. In any case, it is likely that we will find out in a few days, perhaps in conjunction with the launch of the new season of Valorant.

