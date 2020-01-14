Shroud reveals his key configuration for playing Escape from Tarkov

Share it:

Escape from Tarkov is one of the video games of the moment, a game capable of earning remarkable popularity on Twitch to the detriment (also) of the Fortnite phenomenon, thanks to a series of Drop occurred during the Christmas period, an activity that has brought tens of thousands of users to the game, including many successful streamers.

Among these we also find Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek, famous player of games like Counter-Strike Global Offensive, Call of Duty, Fortnite, Rainbow Six Siege, World of Warcraft and recently also Escape from Tarkov. Shroud has considerable experience in the world of FPS and therefore his advice is held in high regard.

The streamer has released an image (you can find it below) showing detail the layout he used playing with mouse and keyboard, we can see the use of advanced combinations for some actions while others are associated with commonly used keys such as R to reload the weapon and G to throw grenades.

Did you know? The developers recently confirmed that the female characters will not arrive in Escape from Tarkov as they would contradict the game's Lore, and the addition would require a great deal of work to adapt the equipment and other aspects of the production. What do you think of this choice of the authors of Escape from Tarkov?