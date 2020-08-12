Shroud 'come home': The streamer lands on Twitch again

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

At the conclusion of his pause for reflection linked to the closure of Mixer and the end of his experience with the now former streaming platform of Microsoft, Shroud prepares his "homecoming" and reopens his Twitch account to embrace the over seven million of subscribers to his channel.

To announce the Shroud's second marriage to Twitch is Michael Grzesiek himself with an eloquent message published on his social channels where he refers, in fact, to stars "going back home".

The former Fortnite pro player is Counter-Strike Global Offensive so he decided to continue his career as a creator of videogame-themed content by retracing the path that, until his move to Mixer in November last year, had guaranteed him the international notoriety and gods superstar earnings: just read this report on the figures earned on Mixer by Ninja and Shroud to get an idea of ​​the huge interests at stake.

The news of Shroud's return to Twitch was enthusiastically received on social media by his fans, with tens of thousands of "Likes" collected on Twitter and an endless stream of messages shared by fans who, evidently, do not see the time to watch Grzesiek's future streams on the Amazon platform.