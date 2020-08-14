Shroud: A record return on Twitch with over 500,000 viewers

Share it:

As you know by now, Shroud is back on Twitch following the closure of Mixer, the Microsoft platform that had made multi-million dollar deals with successful streamers such as Ninja and Shroud himself. It seems that the "homecoming" of what is currently one of the most popular characters in the gaming world has been incredible.

The only 50-minute pre-show (perhaps due to some technical problems), during which the streamer did not show himself to the public, attracted 360,000 spectators. To blow up the live broadcast was the arrival of Shroud with lots of new graphics and a video that summarized the latest deeds of the professional player: during the stream the threshold of the half a million spectators. As announced some time ago, Shroud is back to play Valorant, the only title played during its first live on Twitch after the Mixer parenthesis. During the live, numerous prominent characters of the platform such as Pokimane, XQC is Trainwrecks.

Shroud himself said he was surprised by such a welcome, since even in his peaks of popularity on Twitch before switching to Mixer he never exceeded 200,000 viewers.