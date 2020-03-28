Shrek's movie was inspired by comedy Tommy Boy

Share it:

Although we already know that Chris Farley was the original candidate for the voice of Shrek in its original version, Tommy Boy director Peter Segal recently spoke to Uproxx about how the box office success of DreamWorks Animation. The film was based on Farley's chemistry with his best friend and co-star of Tommy BoyDavid Spade, according to his recent statements.

"After Tommy Boy, we got a lot of offers to do things together," Segal said, "and of course I was dying to find another project for us." Because, again, I took the leap of faith with him after working on two different television projects with him before Tommy Boy. And so I offered him a couple of things. He, by the way, almost made ShrekFarley recorded some dialogue for Shrek before his death in 1997. He was replaced by his SNL partner Mike Myers.

Segal added: "Terry Rossio and Ted Elliot, who wrote Shrek, met me years after Shrek came out and said, 'Do you know who the donkey and the ogre remind us of? About their relationship? They were Spade and Farley on Tommy Boy. So we wanted Farley. "Since Shrek was a great money generator, and the voices of Myers and Eddie Murphy are recorded in history as Shrek and DonkeyIt's hard to imagine a Farley-style Shrek with a Spade-style Ass. But it works if you consider that the two exchange the role of "hyperactive character that bothers the shadowy character."

