Shredders: an SSX-style snowboard game for the Xbox Series X!

Shredders is a new snowboarding simulation game announced during the Xbox Games Showcase pre-show, the conference where the Xbox Series X launch line-up was presented. The teaser trailer released shows a suggestive snowy landscape but we don't know much more on this Xbox exclusive, except that it will be released in 2021.

I-Illusions, the developers of the title said Shredders sees in the mode multiplayer its core, but there will also be a single player mode where players can calmly enjoy the mountain slopes and train with their favorite board. The video game is clearly inspired by the famous snowboarding saga Amped and the ultimate goal of the developers, snowboarders also in real life, would be to bring the spirit of these simulators to next-gen, with improved graphics and advanced physics.

"We are creating an experience that allows players to define their own snowbording style. Just as in reality there are various ways to perform stunts the same freedom of action will be present in our video game"explains Dirk Van Welden, Shredders project leader.

Shredders seems to be aXbox Series X thunderstorm exclusive, this means that it will probably also land on PC and perhaps on PS5, but at launch we will only be able to play it on the new generation console from Microsoft. The Xbox Series X games announced on July 23 were certainly numerous and Shredders could prove to be a very interesting simulator to start the next generation of gaming.