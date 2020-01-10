Entertainment

Shredder becomes the Green Ranger in the crossover with Ninja Turtles

January 10, 2020
Lisa Durant
The turn of events will change the rules of the game and will cause the villain Shredder to put on the Green Ranger's mantle to become the Green Ranger Shredder in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the number 3 crossover in the form of a comic The ninja turtles.

IGN offers you the first look at the character desasapland of the artist Simone di Meo for the new villain, along with the Blue Ranger variant covers for the next issue:

This BOOM crossover! Studios presents us with the battle of the Power Rangers, who eventually join the Ninja Turtles. The series is written by Ryan Parrott (Power Rangers: Necessary Evil), illustrated by Simone di Meo (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Venom Annual), colored by Walter Baiamonte (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), and written by Ed Dukeshire (Buffy, vampire slayer ).

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles # 3 will go on sale next February 5, 2020.

