Shozo Uehara, screenwriter of Captain Harlok and Goldrake passed away at the age of 82

The legendary Japanese writer Shozo Uehara he passed away on 2 January at the age of 82, due to a terrible liver cancer that had plagued him for some time. The news was reported today, January 9, 2020, by the main Japanese information channels and by the family of the deceased.

Uehara was born on February 6, 1932 in Okinawa, Naha, an island in southern Japan. After serving during the Second World War, he resumed his studies graduating from Hachioji University. After joining the Tsuburaya Productions he started working writing some episodes of Ultra Q, one of the many series related to the saga of Ultraman, even ending up being put in charge of the television series IThe return of Ultraman.

Subsequently the writer made a live-action tokusatsu of Spider-Man, which according to some rumors could even be mentioned in the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. His career finally exploded when, some time later, he started collaborating with Leiji Matsumoto for the realization of the anime Captain Harlock and with Go Nagai for the screenplay by Goldrake. in Japan, Uehara was believed to be one of the greatest writers of the 90s.

Over the past year, Japan has lost countless talented directors and writers, including historians George Abe and Kazuhiko Kato. 2020 therefore begins in the saddest way for the anime industry.

Shozo Uehara was buried in the Okinawa cemetery after a ceremony restricted to relatives only.