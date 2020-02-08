Showtime Confirms La Serire About Michelle Obama With Viola Davis

Share it:

We had not heard anything from the anthology about first American ladies who would come to some time Showtime. Titled 'First Ladies'this series will narrate the life and political activity of some of the first ladies of the United States and its setting will be the east wing of the White House, the one reserved for the presidential residence and rarely made public. Thus, each woman will star in an episode of this anthology putting herself in front of the spotlights and showing aspects that until now were unknown.

With script signed by Aaron Cooley, it had already been confirmed that Michelle Obama, Eleanor Roosevelt and Betty Ford They were three names that already had their story prepared for this fiction, with no release date. Well, now Showtime has given the green light to the story, which will begin its production soon, and will do so debuting with the penultimate First Lady of the White House, who will give life to the actress Viola Davis, Oscar winner for 'Fences' and of a Emmy for best actress protagonist for her role as a lawyer and university professor in 'How to defend a murderer ' last 2015.

It will be the valued actress who will be in charge of putting herself in the shoes of one of the most charismatic figures of current American politics. Although yes, there is a detail that has attracted much attention, and that is how directors and producers will resolve the difference in height between Michelle Obama, which measures 1.80 centimeters, with Viola Davis, 1.65.